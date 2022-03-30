The Ironman Group has opened registration for its triathlon race, Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, on its website, which will be staged on November 13 this year.

The organizers are encouraging anyone interested in participating in the race to register as soon as possible because admissions will be limited due to high demand.

According to Princess Galura, general manager of Ironman Asia (Philippines), only about 1,600 slots will be available to triathlon athletes for the race, which will begin with a 1.9-kilometer swim in the city bay, a three-loop 90-kilometer bike ride through lush forests and stunning views, and a two-loop 21-kilometer run that will end at the Ramon V. Mitra Jr. Sports Complex finish line on the oval track.

“Sa March 30 ay magbubukas ang registration and we are trying to go for 1,600 slots, the biggest number for any new race here in Asia,” Lagura said Monday during the launching of the race at the Green City Hall in Barangay Santa Monica.

- Advertisement -

Individual and team registration is available. The organizers remind that all participants must be at least 18 years old on Race Day.

Tier 1 slots for individual participants, however, have all been filled. Tiers 2 through 5 are still open, with registration fees ranging from $382.38 to $491.63 (including the active fee).

For team entry, all tiers are open, with registration fees ranging from $437 to $546.25 (including the active fee).

Registrations include finisher medal, finisher tech shirt, backpack, timed race results, age group awards, on-course nutrition, finisher certificate, welcome banquet, celebration day/awards banquet, and post-race food.

The event will have an Ironman Village that will serve as the hub for athlete check-in, briefings, and merchandising. It will be open to the public to offer the opportunity for them to interact with official Ironman partners and vendors.

Those who want to become an Ironman Village exhibitor may email expo@ironman.com for details.

Information provided on its website said the swim will start at the Puerto Princesa Baywalk Park. Participants enter the ramp to begin the 1.9 KM single loop, clockwise, rectangular swim course. From the ramp, participants will swim 100 meters out and then turn right, taking them to the first 650-meter stretch. Participants will then turn left for the 200 meter part of the swim course.

After that, they will make a left turn to the second 650-meter stretch. Participants will then make their way to the final 300 meters, taking them straight to the swim finish area.

The cycling path begins from the Puerto Princesa Baywalk Park and proceeds north toward Malvar Road. Participants will turn left onto Socrates Road, then left onto Abanico Road. They’ll get out at Puerto Princesa South Road and head south to the Iwahig Bridge. Participants will make their first turnaround at KM 19 as they approach the Iwahig Bridge. They will take the same route until the second turnaround at KM 33, just before the Ramon V. Mitra Jr. Sports Complex.

Participants will return to the Iwahig bridge at KM 47 for the third turnaround, then to the fourth turnaround before reaching the Ramon V. Mitra Jr. Sports Complex at KM 61. Competitors will ride their bikes to the fifth turnaround at KM 75 and then to the Ramon V. Mitra Jr. Sports Complex to complete the bike course and enter Transition 2, organizers stated.

The two-loop, 21-kilometer run circuit will take athletes into the heart of the city. The race begins at the Ramon V. Mitra Jr. Sports Complex and proceeds south on the Puerto Princesa South Road. They will take a right on Abanico Road and a left on Socrates Road. Participants will turn right onto Malvar Road and proceed to the first turnaround before San Juan Street at KM 5.5.

Organizers added participants will head back north to the Ramon V. Mitra Jr. Sports Complex for the second turnaround at KM 10.5. They will follow the same course and head south for the final turnaround at KM 15.5. Participants will run back to the Ramon V. Mitra Jr. Sports Complex and enter the oval track for the finish line.

“Please ensure you read the terms and conditions and cancellations and withdrawal policy before registering,” the organizers stated.