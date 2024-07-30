The third edition of the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, a triathlon eagerly anticipated in the city each last quarter of the year, is confirmed moved to March 2, 2025.

City Tourism Office (CTO) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. stated that the organizers believe it is better to start the event in Puerto Princesa to allow more triathletes to register.

This is because the last quarter of the year often finds potential participants already fatigued and facing financial challenges after joining several triathlete events.

“Kasi tayo ang pinaka last kung saan siya ginagawa—kumabaga end of the year na—yong mga athlete, medyo pagod na at nasa pahinga mode na kaya konti ang sumasali. Ayaw naman ng Ironman ng ganoon kasi may kotrata,” Alvior explained.

“Ang gusto nila, mauna tayo sa susunod na taon. Yon ang reason kasi kung bakit parang konti ang sumasali. Sila naman ang nag-resched talaga,” he added.

Alvior further stated that this timing is favorable as it coincides with the celebration of Puerto Princesa’s foundation day, adding another event to the festivities.

No course map has been posted on the website yet, but registration has already opened for those wishing to participate.

However, Alvior told Palawan News that the race in 2025 will likely still follow the course map used in 2022 and 2023.

The registration fees for the event are $435.51 for individual entries and $545.77 for relay team captains, both including the general entry and processing fees, with an additional requirement for relay captains to add team members. All participants must be 18 years or older to register.

Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa is considered a significant triathlon event by the city government.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa is part of the worldwide Ironman 70.3 series. In both 2022 and 2023, the event presented a demanding yet picturesque route in Puerto Princesa City, encompassing a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-km bike ride, and a 21.1-km run.

The swim segment started from the Puerto Princesa Bay Walk Park, followed by a scenic bike ride that includes a three-loop route from the southern part of the city to Iwahig Bridge, and concludes with a run along the bay to the city center, finishing at the Ramon Mitra Jr. Sports Complex.

The race offered participants not only a competitive athletic experience but also an opportunity to enjoy the beauty and hospitality of one of the Philippines’ most popular tourist destinations.