It is Ironman season once again and as the much anticipated sports event draws international attention to the city, local bikers are also gaining momentum in the field of biking.

Local bikeshop owner Ian Go told Palawan News that the number of bikers riding to the outskirts of the city hints it is indeed the Ironman season.

“When you go up the main north highway you can see all types of cyclist riding in their bikes. In the morning and in the afternoon there are many cyclist riding their bikes along Sta. Lourdes going to Honda Bay,” he said.

“Some for daily exercise and some preparing for Ironman. You can sense that it’s Ironman season in Puerto Princesa,” he said.

As a biker himself, Go has an inside scoop about the plans of local bikers.

According to Go, some local riders and bike clubs have been busy getting their group rides back in preparation for the competition.

Go observed that local teenagers have taken to biking. He observed how biking transformed lives of young bikers and how it veered them away from bad habits.

“A great example would be in our team, we have a couple teenagers who used to hang out with the wrong crowd. At such a young age they had picked up few bad habits such as drinking and smoking,” he said.

“When they got their first bikes during the pandemic, they would hang out everyday in our shop after their rides. This would go on for a few month and all of the sudden you can see the change within them. The more they get into the sport of cycling the more they become conscious with living a healthier lifestyle,” he added.

Go said that some of these teenagers are now competing in national level bike competitions outside Palawan.

He also invited teenagers to kick off their journey to a healthy lifestyle by trying out biking.

Entry-level bikes are available under P10,000 with payment arrangements available in their store.

Go thanked the city government from holding events like Ironman.

Other than the economic gains his bikeshop earns through this event, Go sees this as a driving force inspiring more people to join the healthy lifestyle revolution.

“We hope to have more invitational events to bring more tourist all year-round next year and to get more people participating in cycling,” he said.