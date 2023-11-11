Ahead of the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, the spotlight is on the future of local triathlon as young contenders vie for top honors in the IronKids Philippines event at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

A total of 125 kids aged 6-15 are set to compete in the juniors’ swim and run event, contesting four titles.

The categories include the 6-8 years division covering a 100-meter swim and 1-kilometer run, the 9-10 years division with a 150m swim and 1.5km run, the 11-12 years division with a 200m swim and 1.5km run, and the 13-15 years division with a 250m swim and 2km run.

Relay trophies are also at stake, featuring the mixed team for 11-15 years old covering a 200m swim and 1.5km run, and the mixed team for 6-10 years old with a 100m swim and 1km run.

The swim start for the 13-15 age group kicks off at 6 am, followed by the 11-12 age group and the relay 11-15 category at 6:20 am. The 9-10 and 6-8 age groups, along with relay 6-10, are scheduled to start at 6:40 am and 7 am, respectively.