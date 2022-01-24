When the five puppies flea market vendors were caring for in Barangay Irawan went missing on January 19, they were heartbroken, but they never gave up looking for them so they could be reunited with their mama dog Yassy, whose mammary glands had gotten engorged due to excessive milk production because they weren’t there to consume it.

The puppies, who were allegedly taken by young boys, were found and returned on January 22, after market vendor Jho Favila posted on Facebook on January 21 asking for help in finding them.

The post went viral, with netizens supporting them sharing it 720 times.

“Sa mga taga Irawan po na malapit lang dito sa bagsakan palengke, kung may napansin po kayo na mga bata na nagdala ng 5 tuta na hindi kumakan at nagdedede pa sa ina nilang aso, [kung] maaari po sana pakisabihan or ibalik muna ang mga anak dahil kawawa ang nanay na aso, nagsa-suffer sa sakit ng dede niya. Halos di na makalakad, pulang-pula na ang dede niya, namamaga dahil nawawala ang mga anak nito na kinuha ng mga batang lalaki,” Favila’s post said.

Only four of the five one-and-a-half-month-old puppies, however, were returned on Saturday, said Favila.

Favila said the puppies’ mama dog was a stray that market vendors had cared for in Irawan in the past. Eventually, Favila and partner, Keylla Lanquin, took care of Yassy as she’s a good dog.

They lost sight of the puppies on Wednesday last week because they were attending to their business in the bagsakan market.

“Masaya po kaming lahat sa bagsakan at agad na pina-dede namin ang mga tuta sa mommy nila kahit pulang-pula na ang dede ni mother dog [Yassy], maga na, pagdede ng apat na tuta, after 1 hour, kumipis agad ang dede ni mother dog tapos sumigla agad siya,” said Favila.

Favila said their post not only reached out to others who wanted to help, but also to a family who brought their own dog’s puppies to help Yassy.

“Dalawang beses namin pina-pump ang dede niya kasi tumutulo na ito sa sahig. Ngayon nakakatuwa lang kasi kinabukasan dahil nga sa pinost namin, may pamilya na pumunta dito. Isa sila sa mga nag-comment at concerned sa nangyari. At 9 a.m. pumunta sila dito sa palengke dala ang aso nilang bagong panganak. Hiniram muna nila ang mga puppies na tatlong piraso na nakalagay sa box ng sapatos, at agad naman namin itong sinubukan sa mother dog na si Yassy,” added Favila.

However, the attempt failed as Yassy recognized they were not her own puppies.