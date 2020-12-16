IPs in Culandanum, Bataraza receive school supplies from RTN

Community development organizer Vannesa Apilan said that the assistance was provided to members of Indigenous Peoples (IP) group in Sitios Magatunao with 85 student beneficiaries, and Bato-Bato with 70 beneficiaries.

Some elementary and preparatory students of two sitios in Barangay Culandanum, Bataraza have received school supplies from Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) as support for their learning under the new normal.

“Naka-plan ito siya sa SDMP, nilalaan talaga iyan nila para sa mga bata every year para hindi na gumastos ang mga magulang through the support ng RTN. Ang binibigyan lang natin ay ‘yong mga hindi pa natin naging scholar,” she said.

The RTNMC has allotted an amount of P52,000 for the school supplies of IP students in sitio Magatunao, while P82,000 budget was allotted to sitio Bato-Bato.

The turn over was held from December 11 to 12 from the support of Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) of the mining company for the community, which is one of the impact barangays of its operation.

“Iyong kasama sa mga naipamigay natin doon ay envelop with handle kasi lalagyan din nila ng modules nila with sampung piraso na notebooks, ruler, bondpaper at papel. Ito na ‘yong last activity na rin para sa taong ito,” she added.

