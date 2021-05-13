IPs benefit from food-for-work activity in Port Barton

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — A total of 59 indigenous peoples (IP) from Barangay Port Barton recently participated in the food-for-work activity, where the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) conducted a coastal clean up drive last Tuesday, May 11.

As part of the activity, the participants, 40 of whom are from barangay proper and 19 from Sitio Villapiña, practiced actual and proper waste segregation and disposal where they also learned the importance of cleaning the coastal areas to protect and preserve marine life for the next generations.









The IPs also thanked the local government for the activity. “Maraming salamat po sa MDRRMO, Mayor Amy Alvarez at LGU-San Vicente dahil sobra po naming naramdaman ang inyong pagpapahalaga sa aming mga miyembro ng IP’s ng Port Barton. Ito ay kauna-unahang aktibidad na eksklusibo po para lamang sa amin,” one of the IPs said.

Orlando Estoya, MDRRMO head, said Alvarez wants to prioritize the IPs by answering their needs

“Ang mga IPs ng Port Barton ang naisip natin na maging beneficiary ng ating activity dahil sa layunin ng ating mayor na pagtuunan sila ng pansin at maipaabot ang kanilang pangangailangan,” Estoya explained.

“Ito ay simula pa lang ng mga food-for-work activities natin na layuning matulungan ang ating mga kababayan lalo na ang ating mga IPs” he said. “Naging matagumpay ang activity na ito dahil ang dami ng nag-participate na mga IPs at nagparating ng kanilang pasasalamat sa ating mayor,” he added.

WP Post Author Alex Baaco is the correspondent of Palawan News in San Vicente, Palawan. He also covers politics, government policies, tourism, health and sports. His has interest in travelling and exploring different places and food. See author's posts