Personnel from the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) handed over a crested goshawk to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS).

The bird was turned over by IPPF Deputy Superintendent for Security and Operations C/Insp. Renante Leoncio G. Anas and CTO2 Reynaldo Alagao Jr., Chief of IPPF-Quick Response Team.

The bird had found refuge in the IPPF reservation, encompassing a portion of the lowland forest in Puerto Princesa.

The area serves as a habitat for diverse wildlife, including endemic birds.

Crested goshawks are resident birds and is listed as least concern in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red list of Endangered Species.