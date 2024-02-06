Thirty-four persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) are scheduled for release in late April or early May, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said in a statement.

The expected release is a result of a 6-month Pre-Release Psychological Intervention Program (PRPIP) initiated on November 8, in collaboration with the Palawan State University, College of Arts and Humanities (PSU-CAH) Extension Services Unit

The program aims to assist PDLs in processing their fears, apprehensions, and expectations related to their release, offering an alternative perspective for dealing with challenges in the community.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. and IPPF Superintendent C/CInsp. Gary A. Garcia emphasized the comprehensive preparation of soon-to-be-released PDLs, ensuring their psychological, mental, and emotional readiness for reintegration into mainstream society.

Just this January, a total of 632 inmates were released from various prison facilities under the bureau. Since June 2022, BuCor has released 11,347 PDLs, contributing to efforts aimed at rehabilitation and societal reintegration.