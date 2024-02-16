The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades to impart technical skills to persons deprived of liberty awaiting release.

In a consultation meeting on February 5, both discussed potential projects and programs for due-for-release PDLs in 2024, aiming to enhance their employability upon reintegration into society.

The meeting focused on proposed programs such as Electrical Installation and Maintenance (EIM), Solar Installation, Carpentry, and Welding. These programs include assessments to evaluate the competency of PDL participants, with the provision of NCII Certification upon completion.

TESDA-PPSAT also designated the IPPF-External Affairs Section (EAS) as a recipient of their Community-Based Outreach Program/Training under a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

This initiative aligns with the soft skills of entrepreneurship, aiming to broaden the livelihood skills and capabilities of due-for-release PDL at IPPF.