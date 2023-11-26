In celebration of its 199th Founding Anniversary, the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) recently hosted “Araw ng Pagkilala 2023” to express gratitude and recognition to various stakeholders and to commend outstanding employees.

Distinguished stakeholders received certificates of recognition for their unwavering support and compassion, which have been integral to the successful implementation of diverse plans and programs aimed at the development of IPPF, as highlighted by the penal farm.

Exceptional personnel were honored with plaques of recognition on November 16, acknowledging their dedication and hard work. These individuals were recognized as the 2023 Outstanding Personnel and Model Corrections of the Year.

Employees who displayed commitment to the corrections service received certificates of commendation. Additionally, long-serving personnel, who have dedicated 10, 25, and 30 years to the service, were acknowledged with loyalty awards.

The event also included a thanksgiving mass at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Central Sub-Colony, IPPF. Among city officials who attended the event was Vice Mayor Maria Nancy Socrates.