The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) conducted a Cervical and Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar for Female Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) – Sta. Lucia, IPPF on March 19, 2024.

The seminar aimed to enhance awareness among participating PDLs about these health experts and advocates from Ugat ng Kalusugan, a non-profit organization committed to empowering women through rights-based educational and clinical services, discussed various aspects of women’s health, focusing on breast and cervical conditions that are prevalent diseases in women.

Topics included early identification of conditions, proper monitoring techniques for initial signs and symptoms, encouragement of screening for early detection, prevention, treatment, and reproductive health care.

This initiative aligns with IPPF’s ongoing efforts to empower women as part of the 2024 National Women’s Month Celebration.

Such activities not only enhance women’s capabilities but also raise their awareness to reduce health disparities.