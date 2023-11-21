IPPF personnel receives training on Firefighting and orientation on hazardous materials. (Photo from BUCOR)

Around 42 personnel of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) recently completed their participation in a firefighting training and hazardous material orientation from November 6 to 9.

Facilitated by speakers from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) – Puerto Princesa City Fire Station, the 4-day training covered a spectrum of topics. Participants engaged actively in discussions ranging from hazard identification and recognition to personal protective equipment, product control, hazmat operational procedures, and firefighting techniques.

During the closing program, C/INSP Renante Leoncio Anas, Deputy Superintendent for Security and Operations, emphasized the significance of applying the acquired knowledge and skills to foster a safer environment within the institution in his message.

According to IPPF, the training equipped its personnel with essential skills, enhancing safety within the facility and ensuring preparedness for potential hazards.

