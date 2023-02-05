The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) reported that all Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) employees tested negative for the use of illegal drugs after a surprise mandatory drug test.

The testing that took place on January 31 also included employees from the four sub-colonies that are part of IPPF, the bureau said in a statement.

“The whole workforce of the personnel population subjected themselves to a surprise mandatory drug test that yielded a negative result for illegal drug abuse,” the statement read.

“The Acting Director General, General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr., through the Superintendent, IPPF, Chief Insp. Gary Garcia, continuously ensures a drug-free workplace policy and supports the government’s effort to combat illegal drugs through such initiatives,” it read further.

The drug testing was administered by the IPPF Medical Team, assisted by the Puerto Princesa City Health Office.

