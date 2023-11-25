The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) commenced its 119th Founding Anniversary celebrations with a tree-planting initiative.

A total of 500 cashew seedlings were planted along the boundary of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) reservation area.

Led by IPPF superintendent Gary Garcia, personnel of the penal farm planted the seedlings in line with its 119th founding anniversary.

In his message, Garcia stressed that the activity underscores their environmental responsibility, reflecting the IPPF’s dedication to conservation and rehabilitation for the greater societal good.

He said the tree-planting initiative also aligns with the ongoing program of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Department of Justice (DOJ), the Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment for Food Security (RISE) Project.

The project envisions the 30-hectare cashew plantation to increase the supply of cashew nuts in Palawan.