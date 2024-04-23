Persons deprived of liberty at the Inagawan Sub-Colony (ISC) in Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) underwent a transformative experience as they delved into the intricacies of stress and anger management during a seminar held on April 13.

The seminar provided a platform for PDLs to grasp the fundamentals of stress and anger, including their origins and effective strategies for regulation.

According to IPPF, by equipping participants with these essential tools, the seminar aimed to bolster their overall well-being, particularly in navigating challenging emotions and behaviors.

Leading the discussions were esteemed speakers Analou Nicolas and Dina Ibañez from Narra Integrated School. Their engaging lecture style and expertise in stress and anger management facilitated an interactive learning environment for the PDLs.

As part of the IPPF’s Behavior Modification Program (BMP), the initiative focuses on implementing various activities geared towards refining the behavioral patterns of PDLs under the institution’s care.