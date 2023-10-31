The Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) has accused the anti mining groups in Brooke’s Point of instigating a melee that occurred on October 24, which the company described as an attempt to blockade their road and hamper their operations.

“Mariing kinokondena ng kumpanya ang kakapiranggot subalit marahas na kilos-protesta sa Brooke’s Point noong nakaraang Martes na nauwi sa pisikal na pag-atake at pananakit sa aming mga tauhan,” INC said in a statement issued over the weekend.

The incident occurred when some representatives of the municipal government, accompanied by indigenous leaders, tried to reinstall a signage outside the company compound announcing the cease and desist order issued by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) against the mining company.

Company guards reportedly tried to stop the group from installing the signage, leading to a confrontation.

The company said seven of their security guards were injured during the incident. At the same time, 12 of the protesters were also reportedly injured.

INC claimed that the group were in defiance of a court-ordered injunction on rallies against them, adding they will initiate a legal action against “politicians” behind the incident but did not give names.

“Bukod dito, papanagutin namin ng mga kasong administratibo at kriminal ang mga mapanlinlang na pulitiko sa likod ng [rally], sapagkat sila’y nag-udyok ng ilang mapagpanggap na mga tagapagtanggol ng kalikasan, subalit sila’y mabilis na nagtago sa publiko na alam ang kanilang kamalian at iniwan ang mga naligaw na tagasunod sa kaguluhan,” Ipilan Nickel’s statement read.

The company claimed that the permit of the protesters did not authorize the blocking and construction of barricades on its private haul road.

Meanwhile, lawyer Grizelda Mayo-Anda from the Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC) accused the mining company of disregarding the NCIP-issued cease and desist order.

“Ang nangyari, sinira pa rin ng Ipilan yung nilagay na cease and desist order (CDO). So strike two na sila,” she said.

Anda explained that the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) had rejected the mining firm’s request for reconsideration regarding the CDO.

“Basically, the CDO was issued by the NCIP on August 11, and then they filed their motion for reconsideration, and the MR was denied on September 6,” she said.