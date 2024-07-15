Ipilan Nickel Corporation, operating in Brooke’s Point, has filed an application with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Environment Management Bureau for an amendment of its Environmental Compliance Certificate. This amendment would increase its maximum production capacity from the current limit of 1.5 million wet metric tons of shipment annually to 3 million wet metric tons.

INC resident mine manager Alex Arabis said they recently conducted a series of information and education campaigns (IEC) regarding the request for increased production in the four impact barangays of the company’s operation.

Arabis said that during the IEC, the company, together with a third-party consultant, explained the plan and its immediate benefits to the community to the different sectors in Barangays Mambalot, Calasaguen, Ipilan, and Maasin. He mentioned that with the increase in production, the company will need additional personnel, which will mean additional employment. Aside from the four barangays, he said IP communities from Barangays Aribungso and Barong-barong were also invited to join the IEC in Ipilan.

He added that with the increase in production, the company’s income will also increase, which will also increase the royalty shares that the Indigenous Communities will receive.

“Sa ngayon ay nasa 2,000 ang employment, although hindi naman madodoble pero kung 2,000 ngayon siguro magiging 3,000,” Arabis said.

“Maliban doon ay magkakaroon din ng dagdag sa babayarang buwis sa munisipyo, sa probinsya, at magdadagdag din ng royalty fees kasi yan ay 1 percent ng gross income so siguradong tataas nang tataas yan,” he added.

Arabis further stated that they requested the increase because currently, they have limited shipment compared to their production.

He said the 1.5 million wet metric tons can be shipped by 27 vessels, and in the first half of the year alone, they have already shipped 20 vessels.

“Halos kalahati pa lang ng taon ay patapos na kaya pansamantalang nag-slow down muna kami para pagdating ng September ay babalik na tayo at ipagpatuloy.”

He also clarified that the application for the amendment of the ECC is for the production capacity alone and will not affect the coverage of the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA).

“Malinaw naman na makikita nila sa mapa yung entire 2,900 hectares (MPSA), yung 240 hectares kung saan nandoon yung mina namin, yung mayroong active mining operation at kung saan kikilos yung operation in the next 13 years. So malinaw na walang lalagpas sa itinakda ng batas. Ang ECC amendment na kailangan ay yung maximum production lang,” he elaborated.

“May mga konting pasilidad lang na itatayo, merong gagawin 3,000-hectare solar farm na may 2 megawatts capacity, para kahit paano ay mabawasan yung gas emission,” he said.

Arabis also mentioned that aside from information dissemination, they also gathered concerns from the community, although most questions raised were not about the mining operation but issues regarding the company’s Social Development Management Program (SDMP). He, however, said such issues were normal because funds intended for the communities are derived from the SDMP.

After the IEC, the DENR-EMB will conduct a public scoping where Arabis said the team will validate the report that will be submitted by the consultants regarding the IEC.

He said they expect the process to last two to three months, after which they will resume normal operation.

“We expect that by September or October ay mai-release na yung amendment ng ECC, makaka-resume kami ng maaga sa shipment. Kasi ang slowdown lang naman ay sa shipment pero yung ibang operation ay tuloy-tuloy naman yan. Wala namang bawal sa amin na magkaroon ng stockpiling,” he stated.