Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. announced on Friday that its operating unit, Ipilan Nickel Corporation, has obtained certification for its environmental management system (EMS) in accordance with the requirements of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001:2015.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on May 5, Global Ferronickel said its ISO-certified EMS is applicable to Ipilan Nickel’s development, extraction, hauling, stockyard and port operations of nickel laterite ore and other associated minerals in Maasin, Mambalot, Calasaguen and Ipilan in Palawan.

“This demonstrates that we take our environmental responsibilities very seriously as we constantly find ways to minimize our impact and consider all environmental issues relevant to our operations,” said Ipilan Nickel resident mine Manager Alex Arabis.

“It also reaffirms INC’s commitment to preserving the beauty of Palawan and adherence to best practices to promote a better future for everyone,” he said.

ISO 14001:2015 specifies the requirements for an environmental management system that an organization can use to enhance its environmental performance. It is intended for use by an organization seeking to manage its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner that contributes to the environmental pillar of sustainability.

The INC’s environmental management system was recertified as ISO 14001:2015-compliant by Intertek last April 7, 2023.

INC currently holds an exclusive right to conduct mining operations in the municipality of Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

The mining operations cover a total of 2,835 hectares, 260 hectares of which have been partially declared as mining area. (PNA)

