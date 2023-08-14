The Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) has asserted that it is exempted from securing a Certificate Precondition (CP), despite the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) decision to issue a cease and desist order (CDO) for their mining operation in Barangay Maasin, Brooke’s Point, on August 11.

In a statement, Ipilan Nickel maintained that the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) obtained by the Celestial Nickel Mining and Exploration Corporation (CNMEC) was granted in 1993, prior to the implementation of the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act (IPRA) in 1997. This was made by NCIP through their previous correspondence.

Ipilan Nickel stated it is worth recalling that in a letter dated March 31, 2006, sent to the Mines Geosciences Bureau (MGB), the NCIP itself confirmed that the CP was no longer required. This is because in 1993, prior to the implementation of the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act (IPRA) in 1997, an agreement was reached between the Celestial Nickel Mining and Exploration Corporation (CNMEC), the first company before INC holding MPSA No. 017-93-IV, together with the government for the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA),” INC explained.

The mining company further explained that CNMEC entered into two agreements with the Pala’wan Indigenous Peoples/Indigenous Cultural Community in 2022 and 2008 where they agreed to their mining operations maintaining that the NCIP supervised the process of the agreements.

“Isinasaad sa dalawang kasunduang ito na ang grupo ng mga katutubo ay nagbibigay ng kanilang malaya, pormal at lubos na pagsang-ayon sa operasyon ng kumpanya noon, ngayon, at sa panibagong pagtatakda ng MPSA sa 2025. Ang mga katutubo ay makakakuha ng komprehensibong benepisyo galing sa INC. Dumaan sa masusing pagsasanay at pagbabantay ng NCIP ang proseso ng mga kasunduang ito. Sa lahat ng mga ito, malinaw na tinanggap ng INC ang pasiya ng NCIP na ang kumpanya ay exempted mula sa CP hanggang sa pagtatapos ng MPSA, may kapabayaan sa hindi pagpasa sa MOA noong 2008 at naantala ang proseso ng pag-apruba sa MOA noong 2022,” INC said.

Ipilan Nickel has appealed to NCIP Chairperson Allen Capuyan, urging a prompt withdrawal of the CDO issued by its regional office, as it “obstructs” the benefits they intend for the community of Brooke’s Point.

“Ang pagsasagawa ng CDO, bagamat malawakang katutubo ang sumusuporta sa dalawang MOA at sa operasyon ng kumpanya, ay nagdudulot ng hadlang sa mga programang nakalaan para sa mga katutubo na isinasagawa ng INC. Kabilang dito ang mga sumusunod: scholarship grants sa lahat ng antas, honorarium para sa mga PARA-Teachers, tulong medikal at libing, pamamahagi ng mga hayop (kambing, baka at baboy), pagbibigay ng mga solar panel at generator set, at tulong pinansyal para sa mga senior citizens, PWDs at mga solong magulang. Mahigit anim na milyon na ang ginugol ng kumpanya upang suportahan ang mga ito. Tatlumpung porsyento ng mga manggagawa ng INC ay mula sa hanay ng mga katutubo. Sila, kasama ang kanilang pamilya, ay umaasa sa patuloy na operasyon ng kumpanya. Daang milyon din ang kontribusyon at buwis na nauukit sa gobyerno mula sa kita ng minahan,” INC said.

Ipilan Nickel vowed to resolve the issues raised against them and continue to uphold responsible mining in the area.