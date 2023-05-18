Ipilan Nickel Corporation, the mining company operating in Brooke’s Point and sister company of the Platinum Group Metals Corporation (PGMC) operating in Claver, Surigao Del Norte, is participating in the Lakbay Aral 2023 initiative by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

MGB MIMAROPA Regional Director Glenn Marcelo Noble said the study tour, which is taking place in Claver, Surigao Del Norte from May 16-20, has invited Ipilan Nickel to showcase the mining operations in Claver, where PGMC, Taganito Mining Company, and Taganito TH PAL operate.

It includes demonstrating how mining compliances are done in the community, including environmental sustainability, as well as the proper delivery of Social Development Management Programs (SDMP) to impact neighboring barangays.

Noble expressed his gratitude to the local government of Claver and the different mining companies, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), MGB MIMAROPA team, and others for the opportunity to observe best practices, safety and health, environmental protection, and social environment in the Caraga Region to adopt and transform.

Claver Mayor Georgia Gokiangkee welcomes representatives of mining companies and other Lakbay Aral participants from Palawan.

“Let me express our profound gratitude to the LGU of Claver and the different mining companies, DENR, PCSD, MGB Mimaropa team and others. [This is] an opportunity to observe best practices, safety and health, environmental protection and social environment in the Caraga region to adopt, for you to see how Claver to transform,” accoring to Noble.

On May 17, the LGU and MGB MIMAROPA welcomed the participants through a brief program held at the Claver hall, Claver, Surigao Del Norte. Claver Mayor Georgia Gokiangkee and other government officials personally welcomed all the Lakbay Aral visitors from mining companies in Palawan and the MIMAROPA region.

“Thank you sa mga mining industries sa Claver, kung wala kayo, hindi uunlad ang aming lungsod. Kung wala kayo, hindi kami makakapag-apply to cityhood,” said Gokiangkee as she welcomed the Lakbay Aral participants.

The participants included the Multi-Partite Monitoring Team (MMTs) of the mining companies, Mine Rehabilitation Fund Committee, and public officials.

Noble emphasized that the purpose of the program is for mining companies from MIMARPOPA to see the best practices of the mining companies in Claver.

The program started with a visit to PGMC operating in Brgy. Cadianao, Claver. On May 17, the MIMAROPA mining companies, MMTs, and MRFC joined a mining tour, where PGMC showcased its mining facilities, rehabilitated forests, botanical garden, mining nursery, and other features. PGMC also presented their SDMP projects given to host and neighboring barangays, such as large schools, school buses, clinics, and more.

The mining tour will continue on May 18-20 at Taganito Mining Corporation and Taganito TH PAL, both operating in Surigao Del Norte.

BASAHIN SA WIKANG PILIPINO

Ipilan Nickel, PCSD, at iba pang LGU reps lumahok sa MGB Lakbay Aral 2023 sa Surigao del Norte

Ang Ipilan Nickel Corporation, ang kumpanyang nag-ooperate ng minahan sa Brooke’s Point at sister company ng Platinum Group Metals Corporation (PGMC) na nag-ooperate sa Claver, Surigao Del Norte, ay kasalukuyang nakikiisa sa Lakbay Aral 2023 initiative ng Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

Ayon kay MGB MIMAROPA Regional Director Glenn Marcelo Noble, ang study tour na ginaganap sa Claver, Surigao Del Norte mula Mayo 16-20, ay nag-imbita sa Ipilan Nickel upang ipakita ang mga mining operations sa lugar, kung saan nag-ooperate ang PGMC, Taganito Mining Company, at Taganito TH PAL.

Kasama dito ang pagpapakita kung paano ginagawa ang mga mining compliances sa komunidad, kasama na ang environmental sustainability, pati na rin ang tamang paghahatid ng Social Development Management Programs (SDMP) sa mga kalapit na barangay.

Nagpahayag ng kanyang pasasalamat si Noble sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Claver at sa iba’t ibang mining companies, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), MGB MIMAROPA team, at iba pa, para sa pagkakataong obserbahan ang mga best practices, safety and health, environmental protection, at social environment sa Caraga Region upang maisapuso at ma-adapt.

“Let me express our profound gratitude to the LGU of Claver and the different mining companies, DENR, PCSD, MGB Mimaropa team and others. [This is] an opportunity to observe best practices, safety and health, environmental protection and social environment in the Caraga region to adopt, for you to see how Claver to transform,” ayon kay Noble.

Noong Mayo 17, tinanggap ng LGU at MGB MIMAROPA ang mga participants sa pamamagitan ng isang maikling programa na ginanap sa Claver Hall, Claver, Surigao Del Norte. Personal na tinanggap ni Claver Mayor Georgia Gokiangkee at iba pang government officials ang mga Lakbay Aral visitors mula sa mga mining companies sa Palawan at sa MIMAROPA region.

“Salamat sa mga mining industries sa Claver, kung wala kayo, hindi uunlad ang aming lungsod. Kung wala kayo, hindi kami makakapag-apply to cityhood,” sabi ni Gokiangkee habang wini-welcome ang mga Lakbay Aral participants.

Kabilang sa mga participants ang Multi-Partite Monitoring Team (MMTs) ng mga mining companies, Mine Rehabilitation Fund Committee, at mga opisyal ng pamahalaan.

Binigyang diin ni Noble na ang layunin ng programa ay upang makita ng mga mining companies mula sa MIMAROPA ang mga best practices ng mga mining companies sa Claver.

Nagsimula ang programa sa isang pagdalaw sa PGMC na nag-ooperate sa Brgy. Cadianao, Claver. Noong Mayo 17, sumali sa mining tour ang MIMAROPA mining companies, MMTs, at MRFC, kung saan ipinakita ng PGMC ang kanilang mga mining facilities, rehabilitated forests, botanical garden, mining nursery, at iba pang mga features. Nagpakita

