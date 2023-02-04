Ipilan Nickel Corporation recently held its first-ever Stakeholders’ Day for its host and neighboring barangays in Brooke’s Point, in an effort to strengthen partnership and collaboration for the successful implementation of community projects, programs and activities.

Alex Arabis, resident mine manager for Ipilan Nickel, stated on February 1 in Brgy. Maasin that they are “very much” concerned on the needs of the communities in the various barangays as well as the problems encountered, especially in light of the recent flooding that struck Brooke’s Point.

“Napakahalaga para sa amin ito at sa partners namin sa komunidad kasi ilang araw pa lang na nagkaroon ng hindi magandang panahon at binaha yung area kasama kami. Kailangan naming magtipon-tipon at mag-usap upang sa pamamagitan nito ay may mabuo kaming plano. Ito ay ginagawa namin parang masaya rin kami sa kabila ng mga nangyaring pagbaha at naisip din namin na dapat lang ay makihalubilo kami sa komunidad,” Arabis explained.

He said the idea for a Stakeholders’ Day came from all the sectors that have an interest in their mining operation in the municipality—indigenous peoples (IP), barangay officials, health workers, over 200 scholars in elementary and high school and their parents, religious organizations, members of the academe, non-government organizations, and farmers and fisherfolks.

He added that the event was a casual get-together and that there will be no formal program.

“It will just be a sort of hi hello or kumustahan interactions with our dear stakeholders. And it so happened that the incentives for our scholars and Barangay Health Workers are due for release,” he said.

The scholars include members of the IP from six barangays of Brooke’s Point. Each kindergarten and elementary students will receive P1,000 annually while high school students get P5,000.

“Dalawa ang pinanggagalingan ng pondo para sa scholars – SDMP and yung CSR kung saan nakatuon naman yun sa mga IPs galing sa anim na barangay – Maasin, Mambalot, Calasaguen, Ipilan, Barong-barong and Aribungos,” he said.

He further stated that for the year 2023, an estimated budget allotment of around P53 million lined up for programs and projects under the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Social Development Management Program, including the advance royalty payment.

The company’s programs also include distribution of medicines, health supplies and equipments, free services of a community doctor, medical missions, construction of health centers, farm-to-market roads and livelihood projects.

Arabis stated that in the education sector, in addition to scholarships, they distribute school supplies such as computers and printers, school bags, and monthly incentives to para-teachers.

“Ito yung kakulangan sa Deped na walang item (for teachers) pero malaki yung population sa isang eskwelahan. Walang item at wala rin silang pondo para magdagdag ng guro so tayo yung nagbigay ng allowance sa guro para siya ay makatulong na magbigay ng quality education sa mga mag-aaral,” he said.

The company has also partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for training in handicrafts, tailoring, livestock, and food processing, for which trainees received National Certificate 2 (NC-2) certification.

“So this year, we will still continue the trainings,” he said.

Arabis further explained that while SDMP is mandated by law, which they have diligently complied with, they give more than required and continue to implement CSR projects (CSR).

“So hindi lang kami sumusunod sa mandato bagkus, hinihigitan pa namin yun dahil yun talaga yung totoong essence ng responsible mining – huwag kang mag-limit lang doon sa kung ano lang hinihingi,” he said.

Kaya kami, yung CSR, doon ako personal na nakaka-appreciate sa management ng INC. Kapag nakita na may pangangailangan sa komunidad, kahit sobra-sobra na ang ibinuhos na pondo para sa mga proyekto ay hindi sila nagdadamot,” he added.

About Post Author