Ipilan Nickel Corporation welcomed Thursday the Supreme Court’s ruling to issue a writ of kalikasan, stating that the decision provides them with a chance to tackle and dismiss repetitive unfounded accusations, which have consistently been proven false by different governmental organizations.

In a statement, the mining company said the ruling does not interrupt Ipilan’s operations, as the petition for a Temporary Environmental Protection Order (TEPO) has been rejected.”

On August 16, 2023, the Supreme Court (SC) issued the writ for Ipilan Nickel Corporation, requiring a response within 10 days.

“Ipilan welcomes this development as an opportunity to address and dispel recurring baseless allegations that have consistently been refuted by various governmental bodies. The petition against Ipilan is marked by distortions and inaccuracies, suggesting a motive to undermine Ipilan’s legitimate operations by fueling anti-mining sentiments and deceiving the public,” Ipilan stressed.

Ipilan stated that in contrast to the assertions made by the petitioner, it secured an exemption Certification Precondition from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples back in 2006.

In addition, the mining firm argued that the confirmation of pre-existing agreements such as the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement with the government is supported by Proclamation No. 1815 (2009), which designates the Mt. Mantalingahan Mountain Range as a protected area.

“It is important to note that the company refrains from mining within the overlapping area. The allegations related to tree-cutting activities were conducted under the authority of a valid permit, upheld by the court,” the mining company said.

Ipilan affirmed its steadfast commitment to aligning its activities with the utmost environmental and ethical benchmarks, advocating for sustainable approaches and adhering to regulatory requirements.

It emphasized that it is “steadfast in its mission to responsibly harness natural resources, fostering local and national progress for the collective benefit of all stakeholders.”