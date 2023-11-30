Ipilan Nickel Corporation signed an agreement on Tuesday with a farmers’ marketing cooperative for a three-year reforestation project on a 150-hectare plot of land in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Puerto Princesa City.

The mining company entered into a memorandum of agreement on November 28 with the Nagsaguipi-Calatubog Farmers Marketing Cooperative (NCFMC), committing P6 million as part of their compliance efforts and in support of the nation’s greening program.

Rashida Taneo, chairperson of the cooperative, said that the agreement focuses on the planting of 250,000 seedlings of trees, including Narra, Ipil, Agojo, Batikalang, bamboo, and others, in Sta. Cruz.

She noted that approximately 120 families participating in the Community Based Forest Management (CBFM) program, a national initiative of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for accessing forest and forest resources, will gain advantages from the reforestation effort.

“Ang Ipilan nickel, sumulat sila sa DENR na naghahanap sila ng area na tataniman nila for their compliance,” Taneo said.

She explained that they are part of the CBFM managing 480 hectares in Sta. Cruz and was referred by Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) chief Alexander Mancio to the mining company.

The barangay is the first in Puerto Princesa that will be replanted by the partnership between the Ipilan mining company and NCFMC.

“Pumunta ang taga Ipilan mining sa Sta. Cruz, tiningnan nila yong lugar. After noon, ang agreement ang DENR-CENRO na ang magbibigay ng technical assistance,” she added.