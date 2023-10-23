Ipilan Nickel Corporation urged Brooke’s Point Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano and her supporters in their crusade against mining operations in the town to slow down, advising them not to take the law into their own hands in their plan to issue another cease-and-desist order against them.

Reacting to news that the local government of Brooke’s Point will attempt to issue another stoppage order against them, resident mine manager Alex Arabis cautioned the vice mayor, reminding her that “she is not the embodiment of the law.”

Arabis released a statement saying the company has filed an appeal before the National Commission on the Indigenous People (NCIP), seeking reconsideration of the CDO.

“Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) has promptly lodged an appeal, a move that suspends the enforcement of the CDO following established protocols. Therefore, the responsibility now rests on Feliciano’s group to exhibit due respect for the law and the prescribed legal procedures,” Arabis said.

Arabis also said some people are taking advantage of the issue against the mining firm for their personal interests and using it to gain support for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

“Under the guise of environmentalism, some individuals seek to exploit INC as a platform for to advance their personal agendas, potentially including the acquisition of support for the upcoming barangay elections,” he said.

He further explained that INC has complied with all the requirements that the Local Government Unit of Brooke’s Point has laid down, including the payment of a substantial amount of pertinent business taxes, which he said has aided the LGU in the delivery of basic services to the residents of Brooke’s Point.

Arabis likewise noted that there is an active case being deliberated by the Supreme Court regarding INC’s operation and that no action or order has been released, referring to the writ of kalikasan.

“Up to this juncture, the request for a restraining order has not been granted, and both the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Mines and Geoscience Bureau (MGB), represented by the Office of the Solicitor General, have advocated for the dismissal of the case,” Arabis stated.

“Thus, Feliciano’s stated intent to obstruct a pivotal national government development project is a matter of grave concern, as it not only encroaches upon judicial authority but also circumvents the court’s ultimate verdict, an action deserving of severe censure,” he explained.