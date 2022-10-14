The provincial representative for indigenous communities has urged the Tagbanua and Cuyunin communities in northern Palawan with overlapping and conflicting claims over ancestral lands to apply for a “unified” Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title (CADT).

IPMR Board Member Purita J. Seguritan said she has already consulted the matter with the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP).

Seguritan said that a consensus between the concerned tribes must be met in order to pursue unified titling and that the intervention of the provincial board is needed.

“Kasi parang ang nangyayari, parang itong tribong Cuyunon at saka Tagbanua, particular sa norte ay hindi sila nagkakasundo sa kanilang claims sa mga CADT nila. Kasi sinasabi daw na ang Cuyunon ay dapat doon sa Cuyo mag-apply ng kanilang ancestral domain. Paano naman yung mga Cuyunon na dito na pinanganak sa mainland? Wala ba silang Karapatan para mag-claim din? Ang sagot ng ating Chairperson Allen Capuyan ay pwede naman through unified CADT,” she said.

“Kumbaga, magsamasama ang tribong Cuyunon atsaka ang Tagbanua, Tandulanen o Calamian,” she said.

She said she will sponsor a resolution extending help on conducting field based investigations and the facilitation of free and informed prior consent (FPIC) to fast track the application processes.

