A group of indigenous peoples residing around the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) recently embarked on a 4-day learning visit to Barangay Amas, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

Facilitated by the Protected Area Management Office (PAMO), the visit aimed to enhance knowledge and skills in sustainable Non-Timber Forest Product (NTFP) enterprises, particularly in the harvesting of Almaciga resin, locally known as ‘bagtik.’

The participating IPOs included Samahang Tribu sa Kayasan (SATRIKA), Marufinas Indigenous Cultural Community, and Cabayugan Certificate of Ancestral Domain Claim (CADC), in collaboration with the Western Philippines University (WPU).

During the visit, the IPOs observed the practices of the Samahan ng mga Palawan sa Amas, Brooke’s Point (SPABP) on almaciga resin tapping and management of their enterprise.

This initiative was supported by USAID Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans and Landscapes (SIBOL), Non-Timber Forest Product Exchange Philippines (NTFP EP) Philippines.

Medardo Rodrigo, President of Samahan ng mga Tribo sa Kayasan (SATRIKA) expressed their gratitude for the learning experience.

“Madami akong natutunan sa learning visit na ito. Lalo sa tamang pag-tap ng puno ng Almasiga pati sa maayos at organisadong pamamahala ng samahan lalo na ang pagnenegosyo ng Bagtik. Pagbalik namin sa aming komunidad isi-share din namin ito sa aming mga kasama,” he said.

According to Mickel Ollave of USAID-SIBOL, the initiative holds significant importance as part of the assistance provided by SIBOL to indigenous communities, ensuring their involvement in the permit renewal process for legal harvesting of bagtik, a primary source of livelihood for indigenous peoples.

“Bahagi ng assistance na ibinibigay ng SIBOL sa mga Katutubo ang maalalayan sila sa proseso ng application ng renewal ng kanilang permit para legal na makapag-collect ng bagtik bilang isa sa mga pangunahing hanapbuhay ng mga katutubo. Una na nga dito, pagkatapos ng Odette tinulungan ng SIBOL ang mga IPOs na ito sa Parke para ma-clear ang mga access trails patungo sa almacigahan,” hge said.

Subsequently, SIBOL supported the inventory of Almaciga trees within the CADCs, a crucial step towards processing their permit renewal applications.

“Ang expected output nito ay ma-adopt ng mga partisipante ang mga best practices na ituturo sa kanila ng SPABP lalo na sa paraan ng tamang pag-tap ng puno ng almaciga at sa pamamahala ng pagnenegosyo nito,” Ollave said.