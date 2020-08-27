IP communities receive containers for water storage

Jenny Dela Vega, community development coordinator, said that the company provided the plastic drums on August 19 through their Social Development and Management Program (SDMP).

Some 14 plastic drums have been distributed by Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to the indigenous people (IP) community of Sitio Bukid-Bukid, Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza to help them store sufficient water supply for daily consumption.

Jenny Dela Vega, community development coordinator, said that the company provided the plastic drums on August 19 through their Social Development and Management Program (SDMP).

“Nag-resolution sila, yong jetmatic pump kasi medyo mahirap kaya nag-decide sila na drums na lang. Iyong RTN naman at CBNC ay nagdi-distribute ng water na free naman ibinibigay, may scheduling lang,” she said.

“Distributed ‘yon, may maiiwan sa tarukan nila and meron kasi iyan sila na additional from IPDO naman,” she said.

The plastic drums project has a budget of P25,000 and expected to benefit around 80 households.

Dela Vega said that it is beneficial for the community as some areas in Brgy. Rio Tuba are struggling in the consistency of water supply.

“May supply naman tayo dito sa outside RTN (townsite) kaso hindi nga lang maka-sustain kasi ‘yong population ay lumalaki at ngayon nagkaproblema na sa yong sa tubo nya ay hindi makarating yong tubig sa kanila,” she said.

