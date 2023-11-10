Pursuant to Republic Act 11646, otherwise known as, “An Act Promoting The Use Of Micro grid Systems To Accelerate The Total Electrification Of Unserved And Underserved Areas Nationwide” and the Department of Energy (DOE) Circular Number DC2022-05-0017 entitled “Rules and Regulations to Implement Republic Act 11646”, the DOE hereby invites interested and qualified parties to participate in the conduct of Competitive Selection Process (CSP) for the Microgrid Systems Provider (MGSP) in the areas identified in Annex A of this Invitation to Bid (ITB).

A. SERVICES REQUIRED

Construction, Installation, Maintenance, and Operations, including Associated

Services, such as Customer Billing and Collections, of Microgrid Systems to provide

24/7 electricity services for all existing and projected households in the selected area

from Annex A of this ITB. For clarity, all references for the responsibilities of an

MGSP shall be at all times referred to the provisions of RA 11646 and

DC2022-05-0017.031

B. TERMS OF REFERENCE

The pre-qualification, submission of bids, evaluation and awards shall be in

accordance with the attached terms of reference consistent with the provisions of RA

11646 and DC2022-05-0017.

C. ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION OF INTERESTED

BIDDERS

Parties interested to bid (“Interested Bidders”) for the conduct of MGSP-CSP shall be

required to comply with the following eligibility requirements:

Notarized Expression of Interest (EOI) For Individual or Proprietorship legal documents

i. Original or PSA Certified copy of Birth Certificate issued by the Philippines Statistics Authority

ii. Certified true copy of current business permit of the City or Municipality of the Company where the principal office is located

iii. Certified true copy of Department of Trade and Industry (DTl) Registration (if applicable)

iv. Original Copy of Special Power of Attorney to Negotiate and Enter into MGSP Service Contract with National Power Corporation For Corporation I Joint Venture I Consortium I Cooperative legal

documents

i. Original SEC- Certified or CDA-Certified or NEA- Certified of By-Laws (BL) and Articles of Incorporation (AOl) of its corporate stockholders

ii. Certified True Copy of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Registration

iii. Original Copy of Board Resolution authorizing its representative to negotiate and enter into MSC with the DU/NPC

iv. Certified True Copy of SEC Received of Latest General Information Sheet (GIS) of its corporate stockholders or its equivalent

v. Certified True Copy of Current Business Permit of the City or Municipality of the principal office. Certified True Copy of Passport ID or any valid government-issued ID of

the authorized representatives.

All submissions by Interested Bidders of EOI and the complete eligibility requirements

shall be enclosed in a sealed envelope and labelled as EOl for MGSP-CSP and

should be addressed to:

Undersecretary Giovanni Carlo J. Bacordo

Chairperson

MGSP-Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC)

Department of Energy

Energy Center, Rizal Drive cor. 34th Street, Bonifacio Global City,

Taguig City, Philippines 1632

The deadline for submission shall be no later than 5:00PM on 15 November 2023,

Manila Time. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Submission shall be received and stamped by DOE Records Management Division

located at the DOE Main Building Annex Lobby of the above address. The DOE

Records Management Division shall safekeep the received submission in a sealed

containment for endorsement to MGSP — SBAC Chairperson on 16 November 2023.

All EOls should be accompanied by a non-refundable Bid Participation Fee of PhP 100,000.00 regardless of the number of lots a bidder wishes to participate in.

The DOE accepts payment for the bidding documents through bank payment

(Landbank of the Philippines) with the following details and a copy of payment receipt

must be emailed to

Payment for : MGSP CSP (Lot No)

Payee Account Name : DOE Trust Fund

Account Number : 0052-1155-58

Swift Code : TLBPPHMM

Beneficiary Address : Department of Energy,

Energy Center, BGC, Taguig City

Interested Bidders intending to enter into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) may

indicate the same in the EOI subject to post-qualification requirements.

D. CONDUCT OF PRE-QUALIFICATION

The pre-qualification shall be conducted by the MGSP-SBAC on 16 November

2023, 10:00 AM DOE Audio Visual Room (AVR).

All Interested Bidders shall be notified of their pre-qualification status no later than

21 November 2023.

E. SUBMISSION OF COMPLETE PROPOSAL

All Pre-qualified Interested Bidders shall submit their complete proposal and

requirements, including an accomplished checklist of compliance on the minimum

requirements of Terms of Reference, in one (1) original and two (2) duplicate hard

copies. Each set of proposals shall be enclosed in a sealed envelope labeled as

follows:

MGSP-CSP Bid Proposal for [Lot No.] — Technical Proposal (Original,

Duplicate 1, Duplicate 2) and; MGSP-CSP Bid Proposal for [Lot No.] — Financial Proposal (Original,

Duplicate 1, Duplicate 2)

All proposals shall be addressed to:

Undersecretary Giovanni Carlo J. Bacordo

MGSP-SBAC Chairperson

Department of Energy

Energy Center, Rizal Drive cor. 34th Street, Bonifacio Global City,

Taguig City, Philippines 1632

The deadline of submission shall be no later than 9:00AM of 27 December 2023,

Manila Time. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Submission shall be received and stamped by DOE Records Management

Division at DOE Main Building Annex Lobby of the above address. The DOE

Records Management Division shall safekeep the received submission in sealed

containment which will be opened only by the designated MGSP-SBAC

representative during the Opening of Bids scheduled on the same date at the

DOE — Audio Visual Room (AVR).

F. BID SECURITY

A complete set of Bid Proposal submitted shall be accompanied with a Bid

Security in the form of a Bid Securing Declaration duly notarized per lot by the

Pre-qualified Interested Bidders, using the form as provided for under Annex B of

this ITB

The Bid Proposal and bid security shall be valid for one hundred twenty (120)

calendar days from the date of opening of bids. Any Bid not accompanied by an

acceptable bid security shall be rejected by the DOE MGSP SBAC as

non-responsive.

G. GUIDELINES ON THE USE OF BID SECURING DECLARATION

The Bid-Securing declaration will be invoked in the event that a bidder engages in

any action leading to the forfeiture of the bid security with corresponding penalty

as provided for in the Annex C, Guidelines on the Use of the Bid Securing

Declaration of this ITB.

H. SUBMISSION OF WRITTEN QUERIES OR CLARIFICATIONS

The MGSP-SBAC shall receive written queries or clarifications from

pre-qualified bidders no later than 24 November 2023 to be emailed to mgso@doe.gov.ph. The MGSP SBAC shall reply to the written queries or clarifications of the MGSP

Proponents in the form of Supplemental/Bid Bulletins to be posted at the DOE

website no later than 29 November 2023.

I. CONDUCT OF PRE-BID CONFERENCE

Prior to the deadline submission of the Opening of bid proposal, the DOE will

hold a Pre-Bid Conference on 29 November 2023 at 9:00 AM at DOE — AVR,

DOE Main Office. If the Pie-qualified Interested Bidders have constraints, they have the option to

attend the Pie-bid Conference through Video Conferencing using MS Teams,

prospective bidders are advised to download MS Teams app prior to the date of

the Pie-bid Conference. The Pie-qualified Interested Bidders are required to submit the following

information through MSGP email address mgsp@doe.gov.ph not later than 28

November 2023:

a. Complete Name;

b. Company Name;

c. Company Address;

d. Active email address where the where the invitation/link will be sent and;

e. Contact details

The MGSP SBAC shall document the proceeding of the pre-bid conference and

shall post at the DOE website the corresponding Supplemental/Bid Bulletins by

07 December 2023.

J. OPENING OF COMPLETE BID PROPOSAL

The Bid opening shall be on 27 December 2023, 10:00 AM at DOE — AVR,

DOE-Main Building. Bids will be opened in the presence of the bidders’

representatives. Only the Bidder’s authorized representative, as stated in the bid

submission, is required to attend the Bid Opening. Attendees at the Bid

Opening shall be subject to the DOE Protocol for Visitors. The visitors who show signs of COVID-19-related symptoms such as cough, flu, fever, high body temperature, and sneezing are advised not to proceed to DOE since they will not be allowed to enter the DOE compound. Virtual participation in

the opening bids for Bidders can be witnessed through the MS Teams platform. If the Bidders have constraints, they have the option to attend the Opening of Bids through Video conferencing using MS Teams subject to submission of required information in Section I, Item 3 of this ITB, to be submitted not later than 26 December 2023. To minimize errors in the preparation of bids, bidders are strongly encouraged to send the person or representative who prepared their corresponding bids to attend/participate in the Pre-bid Conference. The bidders’ representatives shall carefully consider all the discussions during the Pre-bid Conference and be guided by them in the preparation of bids. Official communication or notification shall be sent through the official email

provided by the Bidders and are considered official and duly received by the

Bidders even without confirmation of such receipt.

K. RIGHT-TO-TENDER LOWER ALL-IN PRICE OFFER

Pursuant to Section 13.4.4, the DU MGSP, if any, shall have the right-to-tender a

lower all-in price offer within seven (7) calendar days after the determination by

the MGSP-SBAC of the winning Bidder. This provision shall be automatically

invoked by the MGSP-SBAC in case the franchise DU MGSP participated in the

MGSP – CSP and has been evaluated to be technically and financially capable to

implement the Microgrid System and has submitted the complete proposal and

requirements.

If the DU MGSP fails to match the price offer of the winning Bidder, the MGSP-SBAC shall endorse to the DOE Secretary the approval and signing of the Notice of Award to the winning Bidder.

The results of the MGSP CSP shall be posted consequently at the DOE website.

L. TENTATIVE SCHEDULES AND DEADLINES

Upon due notice to Qualified Bidders, the MGSP-SBAC reserves the right to

amend and/or change the indicative schedule below and will be announced

through Bid Bulletins, as follows: