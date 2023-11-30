The consistent enhancement of local training programs for athletes is viewed as the advantage that the Palawan Football Association holds in obtaining a place in the forthcoming national tournament for the U19 championship.

Coach Antonio Austria, with experience coaching Palaweño football athletes across various age groups since 1993, is convinced that these initiatives have been instrumental in nurturing young talents.

He credits such efforts as a fundamental factor in the Palawan team’s recent victory at the U19 championship across Luzon. He also recognized the support of the provincial government to the team.

“Football ng Palawan ay malayo na ang narating, marami na tayong naging Philippine team sa youth. Sa suporta ng provincial capitol, paangat tayo nang paangat,” he said.

Local association president Edmund Gastanes also commends the dedication of coaches like Austria to helping athletes. It was the first time for Palawan to bag the championship in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 second division of Luzon since 2017.

“Because of training of coaches and grassroots’ programs, nagtuturo sila sa seven or eight years old pa lang. Iyon talaga ang approach hanggang sa magkaroon ng interest ang mga bata, kasi kung medyo may edad na ay iba na ‘yong play,” he said.

Palawan will compete with Kaya FC-Iloilo, VismMin Group B champion, on December 9 to determine the overall champion of the PFF U19 Second Division.

Gastanes added that members of the Philippine team could be scouted from the two teams. (RG/PIA Mimaropa-Palawan)