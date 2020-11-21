Investigators obtain CCTV footage of Asia Brewery agent’s shooting

P/Lt. Col. June Rhian, spokesperson of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), said Saturday to Palawan News that the investigation team handling the case of Asia Brewery sales representative Joel Flores are also now checking “the possible association of two persons of interest in the case”.

The investigation into the shooting incident involving the sales representative of Asia Brewery, Inc. in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza on November 20 has obtained video surveillance footage that might help unravel the identities of the suspects.

P/Lt. Col. June Rhian, spokesperson of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), said Saturday to Palawan News that the investigation team handling the case of Asia Brewery sales representative Joel Flores are also now checking “the possible association of two persons of interest in the case”.

“May nakuha pong CCTV recording, ibibigay pa ito sa ating authorized unit para ma-enhance at makakuha ng mas malinaw na picture,” Rhian said.

“Sa pagpupulong kasama si RD (P/BGen. Pascual Muñoz Jr.) kanina, mayroon na po tayong two persons of interest na for record checking based doon sa binigay na information ng ating victim,” he added.

Rhian said the investigation team has invited too “several personalities” from Rio Tuba whom they believe can help shed light on what really happened on the day Flores was shot while collecting a delivery payment from a store along Macadam Highway.

He clarified that those who were invited were not necessarily suspects but are individuals who were in the area when the shooting incident happened.

“Base sa pag-uusap namin ng imbestigador, may ilan ng mga personalidad na naimbitahan at nakausap na puwedeng makapagbigay ng impormasyon na baka kasi mayroon ng development sa kaso,” Rhian said.

“Ongoing pa rin, deni-develop pa rin ang motibo ng kaso, pero mayroon ng mga possible na motibo. Pero hindi pa natin puwedeng sabihin dahil ongoing pa ang imbestigasyon. Once na na-develop at na-determine na at mayroon ng magwi-witness, doon lang natin masasabi kung ano nga ang motibo,” he added.

Rhian said available information regarding the investigation said the gunman shot Flores while he was standing near a store to collect delivery payments.

The unidentified gunman reportedly used a .45 caliber to shoot the victim.

“Base sa report, nasa tindahan ang biktima habang naniningil ng puntahan siya ng gunman. Hindi ko po ma-determine kung saan sakto ang tama. Sa initial na report ng imbestigador, gamit ang calibre 45, posible na nagkaroon ng problema sa baril o kaya doon sa ammo, nag-stock up, tumama sa ngipin ng victim, kaya hindi siya napuruhan,” he said.

Flores sustained gunshot wounds on the face and abdomen, but Rhian said he is not aware of how many empty shells were collected from the crime scene.