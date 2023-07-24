International press freedom organization, Free Press Unlimited (FPU), is calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to ensure that the Philippine National Police (PNP) takes immediate action to apprehend former Palawan Governor Joel T. Reyes over the Gerry Ortega murder case.

This comes after a local court reissued an arrest warrant against Reyes on July 16, upon the orders of the Supreme Court.

Although FPU considers this development an important step towards justice, the organization stresses the urgency to bring Reyes to court and face trial.

The organization fears that as long as Reyes remains at large, the former governor may continue to wield power over local public officials, allowing him to evade justice, citing the investigation made by Safer World for Truth in 2021.

“After the failed first arrest warrant in 2021, the A Safer World For The Truth investigation found that Reyes still exerts influence over local public officials in Palawan and is therefore able to subvert the rule of law. In spite of the arrest warrant, and FPU-investigators speaking to several people that spotted Joel T. Reyes on the island of Palawan, he was never arrested by the police,” the statement read.

“Also, while walking free in Palawan, he was able to intimidate the sole state witness in the case. On 25 August 2021, the witness – Rodolfo Edrad – even survived an attack when unidentified gunmen fired machine gun rounds at his house. Mr. Edrad told FPU-investigators that a few weeks before the brutal attack, a police official claiming he had been sent by Joel T. Reyes, ordered him to retract his statement, and if he didn’t, he would be killed,” they added.

FPU also said that the government’s failure to bring justice to the Ortega case sends a frightening message that journalists covering challenging stories on politics and corruption can be silenced with impunity.

By prioritizing the arrest of Reyes, FPU believes that the government can guarantee justice to the Ortega Family.

“Until that moment, Free Press Unlimited will monitor the proceedings closely and push for justice,” they vowed.