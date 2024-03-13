An international media coalition has urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to bring up the case of murdered Palawan journalist Dr. Gerry Ortega as an agenda item during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s three-day state visit to Germany.

International media organizations, including Free Press Unlimited (FPU), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), issued a joint statement urging discussions between Marcos and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the matter.

Last month, the coalition sent a delegation to Manila to press for the arrest of former Palawan governor and suspected mastermind Joel Reyes, sharing information on his whereabouts with authorities.

The coalition emphasized Chancellor Scholz’s role in protecting the crucial function of the media as a pillar of democracy, holding power accountable.

“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should make press freedom, and specifically the case of murdered journalist Gerry Ortega, who exposed local corruption, a core element of discussions with President Marcos Jr., particularly given Germany’s special responsibility as co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition, a grouping of 50 countries committed to promoting press freedom at home and abroad,” the groups said.

“We urge Chancellor Scholz to ensure that the media’s role as a pillar of democracy that holds power to account is protected, and that justice is delivered specifically in the case of Gerry Ortega, when he holds talks with President Marcos Jr.,” they added.

Reyes has remained at large despite an outstanding warrant of arrest.

“An alleged mastermind in the murder of a journalist remains unjustifiably at large in the Philippines, despite an arrest warrant. This is a troubling signal that the free press is fair game,” the coalition said.

The coalition also stressed that Ortega’s case is emblematic of the challenges faced by Filipino journalists, with 96 journalists murdered in the Philippines in 1992, according to CPJ’s data.

The Philippines ranked eighth on CPJ’s 2023 Global Impunity Index and 132nd on RSF’s World Press Freedom Index.