International media organizations have called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to enforce the re-arrest order against former Palawan governor Joel Reyes in connection with the 2011 murder of environmentalist and broadcaster Dr. Gerry Ortega.

The coalition, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Free Press Unlimited (FPU), Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) claimed in a press conference on Friday, March 1 they have vital information on Reyes’ whereabouts.

The group also expressed their commitment to assisting in solving the 13-year-old case.

FPU lead investigator Jos Midas Bartman said that Reyes remains in the country and has forwarded details about this information to relevant government agencies like the Department of Justice and the Philippine National Police to aid the investigation.

“We really hope and expect that actions will be taken,” Bartman said.

CPJ’s Asia Program Coordinator Beh Li Yi emphasized the chilling effect of Ortega’s unsolved case on the media landscape, urging President Marcos Jr.’s administration to act promptly.

“We are here today because we want to seek justice for Gerry Ortega and his family. Gerry Ortega is not forgotten after 13 years of his murder,” she remarked.

She also stressed that the Ortega case is emblematic of impunity among journalists killing in the Philippines.

“Until the real masterminds were put into justice, his case will continue to create a chilling effect on the media in the country and send the message that journalists or any journalist who are simply doing their job covering stories about politics or corruption can be silenced by impunity,” she stressed..

“So we are here today to urge and call upon President Marcos Jr. ‘s administration and the law enforcement agencies to act upon this crucial piece of information and to immediately arrest the mastermind behind Gerry Ortega’s murfer. So it’s time for us to say, enough is enough,” she added.

The Ortega family welcomed this initiative expressing gratitude to the coalition for their :steadfast support and tireless efforts” in seeking justice for the head of their family.

“13 years is far too long to wait for justice. It is precisely this kind of unwavering solidarity that strengthens our resolve and renews our hope that, despite all odds, one day, justice will prevail,” they said in a statement.