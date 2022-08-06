- Advertisement by Google -

Filipina actress Bea Alonzo has agreed to work alongside American actor Hector David Jr. in the international period movie “1521: The Battle of Mactan”, which will be filmed in Palawan.

Francis Lara Ho, the film’s producer, made the revelation by sharing a picture of the actress with David and her co-stars Costas Mandylor, Maricel Laxa, One Tree Hill actor Michael Copon, and Desperado actor Danny Trejo on Facebook yesterday.

Copon formerly portrayed the Blue Ranger, while David played the Green Ranger, in the superhuman television series and film “Power Rangers.”

PN photo via Cedez Castro

“History made today! #1521movie presscon [at] Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, Philippines! With the iconic award-winning Hollywood Latino star Danny Trejo and Philippines movie box office queen Bea Alonzo together with director-actor Michael Copon, Hector David Jr., Maricel Laxa, and Costas Mandylor,” Lara Ho’s post said.

The province of Palawan will be the setting for the “1521: The Battle of Mactan”, which will be produced by Inspire Studios. It’s set to be released in June 2023, Lara Ho said at the press conference.

According to accounts, the Battle of Mactan was fought in Cebu, Philippines, on April 27, 1521. Lapulapu, one of the datus of Mactan, led his troops to victory against the Spanish force fighting for Rajah Humabon in Cebu under the leadership of Ferdinand Magellan.

Magellan was slain in the conflict, which resulted in the Spanish men abandoning the bloodied ground where their leader was killed.

Lara Ho did not provide much specifics regarding the film’s storyline.

