Renowned international DJ Patty Tiu recently took to Facebook to share how “angels” from a local hotel in the city, Balai Princesa, helped her during a challenging time and left a lasting impact on her, turning them into an extended family.

Tiu was in the city for a gig in line with the Baragatan Festival 2023 when her flight was unexpectedly rescheduled, preventing her from attending a tournament.

“When my flight got bumped off to a later time and wasn’t able to go home for my Tournament – I broke down in the airport restroom. God was watching over and sent over angels from @balai.princesa to come and pick me up, bring me a bottle of tequila (that I didn’t even get to consume because I was busy crying 😂), feed me meals that straightened my outlook, put me in sauna to sweat out all the bad stuff, and gave me the best signature Balai Massage to recenter my energy,” the DJ recalled.

“Grateful for angels that are always watching over my well-being. Special shoutout to the Balai Princesa Head Honcho, turned family @thexiansing 🖤,” she added.

Xian Sing, representing Balai Princesa, expressed their joy in assisting Tiu during her difficult situation, emphasizing that their primary objective is to offer a welcoming and homely experience to all visitors to Puerto Princesa.

“Getting this kind of feedback from our guests pushes us to maintain what we are doing and work on more ways to best serve our guests,” Sing said.

Sing expressed that the doors of Balai Princesa are open to welcome those in a similar situation with Tiu or those who simply wanted to experience a home in the city.

“By keeping the needs of our guests our top priority and keeping their feedback at heart, we will continue to adapt new ways to give them the personalized Balai Princesa experience,” he said.