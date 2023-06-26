At least five contestants from outside the Philippines will be joining the Miss Subaraw beauty pageant in November, making the Subaraw Festival 2023 an international event, Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced on Monday.

Bayron said he was informed by Assistant City Administrator Carlo Abogado that there are two contestants from Japan, one from Korea, and two from other countries who have expressed their interest in joining the beauty contest.

“Ngayon, ni-limit daw nila yung galing sa Puerto Princesa at Palawan sa sampu lang and then another sampu na from outside Puerto Princesa at saka kung ilan yung foreign contestants,” he said during the flag raising ceremony at the city hall on June 26.

Aside from the pageant, three other international events will be held as part of the Subaraw Festival celebration.

“Meron pa tayong international bird race sa Subaraw din yun and then yung dalawang international sporting event, yung ironman at yung dragon boat race,” he said.

Subaraw Festival is being held by Puerto Princesa every November 11 in celebration of the inclusion of the Puerto Princesa Underground River in the New Seven Wonders of Nature.