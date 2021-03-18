Insular Life Lazada e-store offers affordable insurance for women

This National Women’s Month, we honor women and recognize their many roles in the society.

They are devoted mothers and family members. They are dependable leaders, career-oriented professionals, and trustworthy friends.

Women are hard-working and able to juggle their many roles day in and day out. But as they focus on nurturing the needs of others, they tend to forget about themselves such as their own financial and health security.

The recent pandemic only highlighted the need especially for Filipino women to free herself from the worries of financial burden should the unfortunate happens.

That’s why it’s important that women are insured. But with their busy lifestyle and various activities, will they ever have time to get insured fast?

For women who have made online shopping as their go-to outlets, the answer is yes.

All they need to do is visit the InLife Lazada Flagship Store where they can get easy-to-avail, affordable, life insurance products.

For as low as ₱99, Lazada members can purchase InLife Personal Shield, an accident insurance plan with medical and surgical expense reimbursement benefit for one year. This product provides ₱50,000 accidental death and disability benefit due to accidental causes, and up to ₱2,500 accidental medical and surgical reimbursement.

If they are looking for a product with more health benefits, they can get a term life insurance plan with hospital income benefit called InLife Premium Protect.

For ₱1,100, InLife Premium Protect provides ₱30,000 insurance benefit upon death due to natural or accidental causes, including COVID-19. It also provides ₱500 daily income if hospitalized due to accidental injury or sickness (including COVID-19) starting on the fourth day of hospitalization.

With insurance coverage taken care of, women are now more empowered and inspired to carry on with their various roles.

To know more about InLife’s Lazada Flagship Store, visit https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/insular-life-ph