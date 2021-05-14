Insular Life launches Prime Secure Lite, affordable term life insurance with additional COVID-19 coverage

Insular Life (InLife) launched Prime Secure Lite, a term life insurance that gives extra benefits in case of diagnosis of certain critical illnesses and death due to COVID-19.

Prime Secure Lite gives protection for up to P750,000 for a one-time premium as low as P2500.

“Prime Secure Lite is practical as it gives one peace of mind should anything untoward happen. For instance, if one is diagnosed with cancer, heart attack, or stroke (CHAS), Prime Secure Lite will make funds equivalent to 40% to 50% of the sum insured available for treatment. This pandemic has also made many realize the importance of being covered so that the family one leaves if one passes away will not have a hard time bearing the consequences of unexpected death in the family,” said Rosalyn L. Martinez, InLife’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“Prime Secure Lite is payable only once but will give a one-year coverage. And it is affordable. For those between the ages of 18 to 47, the premium is P2500. Those between 48 to 60 years old have to pay only P3,000,” Martinez added.

Prime Secure Lite also gives additional coverage for the first six months in case of death due to COVID-19 and extended coverage for the spouse equal to the sum insured in case of accidental death of both insured and spouse.

To illustrate, customers, between ages 18 to 47 years old who will avail of Prime Secure Lite will only have to pay P2,500 for a one-year coverage of P300,000 (for 18 to 39 years old) and P200,000 (for 40 to 47 years old.) Those whose ages are between 48 to 60 years old will pay P3,000 for coverage that ranges from P80,000 to P200,000. Additional coverage for CHAS and COVID-19, as well as in case of accidental death to both insured and spouse, provides more protection not just for the insured, but the family as well.

Prime Secure Lite is light on accessibility as it is light on the pocket. There are no medical examinations required and it is fully available online. To get Prime Secure Lite, customers should simply go to the InLife Store, https://www.inlifestore.com.ph/prime-secure-lite, and complete the 3-step application process.

About The Insular Life Assurance Company, Ltd

Insular Life (InLife) is the first, largest, and only mutual Filipino life insurance company in the country with over 108 years of uninterrupted service. We apply over a hundred years of experience in financial protection, risk management, savings, and investment to help you make confident decisions for yourself and your loved ones.

As a mutual life insurance company, our accountability is to our policyholders. They can be assured of being protected by a company that has an asset base of over P135 billion and a net worth of P41 billion. We have a nationwide presence in 54 branches all over the country, and an expanded digital footprint to serve our customers, wherever and whenever they want. Our success is anchored on the growth and security of our partners, policyholders, and beneficiaries because we exist to offer a lifetime for good for everyone. For more information, visit www.insularlife.com.ph.

