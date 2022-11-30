To encourage more out-of-school youth and adult Palaweños to complete their basic education, a local legislator is pushing for the institutionalization of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Alternative Learning System (ALS) in all barangays in the province.

Board member Ferdinand Zabala says that the current state of the country’s finances has caused more poor children to drop out of school to help their parents make a living for their families.

According to the local legislator, this practice is common among most Palaweños, particularly in remote areas and indigenous peoples (IP) communities.

At present, Zaballa believes that the implementation of the ALS in the province was able to address this challenge and will benefit more Palawenos once institutionalized in every barangay in the province.

“Maayos naman po ang implementation nito sa Palawan, maganda ang partnership with LGUs. Ang maganda po pag institutionalized sa mga barangay, for sure mas marami tayo maeengganyo na magbalik aral sa mga adult learners natin,” he said.

Zaballa also underscored that the success of the program has resulted in the establishment in the province of the first senior high school ALS program in Mimaropa.

Based on the DepEd website, the Alternative Learning System (ALS) is a parallel learning system in the Philippines that provides opportunities for out-of-school youth and adult (OSYA) learners to develop basic and functional literacy skills and access equivalent pathways to complete basic education.

