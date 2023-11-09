Coron witnessed the launch of a renewable energy-powered banca on Wednesday, marking a major step towards sustainable transportation.

This environmentally friendly watercraft, aimed at aiding remote island communities, also signifies a critical turning point in the Philippines’ progress towards a more sustainable future, said USAID’s environmental officer Paul Brown.

He said the initiative, a collaborative effort involving USAID Energy Secure Philippines, Oceantera Energy Corporation, the Coron local government, and various nonprofit and private entities, represents a breakthrough in maritime transport.

Brown described the renewable energy (RE)-powered banca as a creative solution to the challenges of reaching Coron’s remote areas.

“The recent pandemic made us further realize that the aim is for improving transport in the archipelago, which is the Philippines. It has been a challenge to transport vaccines, perishable goods, and even people to and from the islands, especially the very remotest,” he said.

Launched in 2020, the five-year, $34 million USAID project aims to enhance energy security and foster a low-carbon future in the Philippines.

As part of this initiative, the energy revolution challenge was introduced. Brown explained that it is a grant facility that allows for partnerships with private businesses and groups to expand and accelerate the deployment of RE systems where they are most needed.

“Two years after the groundbreaking at this very same venue, we are delighted to announce the first base of this project—a solar-powered banca with cold storage capability,” he said. The project is also in partnership with Sangat Island Resort for a solar-charging facility for the banca.

Besides addressing transport and storage needs, the RE-powered sea transport opens avenues for eco-tourism, offering a sustainable business model for island communities.

He said they aim to continue engaging with the private sector, encouraging hotels and resorts to adopt this model and appeal to environmentally conscious tourists.

Prior to its official launch, the watercraft underwent extensive trial runs to ensure operational efficiency. Equipped with a refrigerated section, it is uniquely designed to meet the diverse needs of distant island communities, offering both passenger transport and water taxi services.

The launch event was attended by representatives from various organizations, including the Philippine Coast Guard, LGU Coron, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Palawan State University, and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, highlighting the widespread support for this eco-friendly initiative.