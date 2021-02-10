Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay still positive for red tide

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said latest laboratory results showed that the Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay town remains affected by red tide toxins.

BFAR Shellfish Bulletin No. 3 issued on February 8 said laboratory results for shellfishes collected at the Inner Malampaya Sound are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) that is beyond regulatory limits.

The bureau stated that all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these areas are still not safe for human consumption.

“Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.”

The red tide toxins are known to cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP), which can be fatal to human if ingested by consuming shellfishes.

Other coastal waters with positive red tide toxin include Sorsogon Bay in Sorsogon; Coastal waters Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Tambobo Bay, Sianton in Negros Oriental; Coastal waters of Daram Island, Zumarraga, San Pedro, and Cambatutay in Western Samar; Coastal waters of Calubian, Leyte, Carigara Bay, and Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte; Coastal waters of Biliran Islands; Coastal waters of Guiuan and Matarimao Bay in Eastern Samar; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental; and Lianga bay and Coastal waters of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts