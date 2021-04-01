Inner Malampaya Sound finally cleared of Red Tide

The coastal waters of Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay is now free from red tide, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on its latest bulletin.

Based on Shellfish Bulletin No. 9 issued on March 31, laboratory results of shellfish samples from the area showed that it is now free of red tide toxins along with Honda and Puerto Princesa bays, which were cleared since February 15.

The coastal waters that remain on BFAR’s watch include shellfishes collected from the coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Tambobo Bay, Siaton in Negros Oriental; coastal waters of Calubian, and Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental; and Lianga Bay and coastal waters of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

The bureau stated that all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these areas are still not safe for human consumption.

“Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh, washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.”

The red tide toxins are known to cause paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP), which can be fatal to human if ingested by consuming shellfishes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts