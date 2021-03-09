InLife Sheroes marks 2nd anniversary with two virtual events on March 12

InLife Sheroes celebrates its second anniversary with two virtual events including a digital bazaar and a mentoring session on March 12.



The morning session, which will start at 10 am, will be keynoted by OSM Maritime Services, Inc. President Mailyn Borillo.



Women Lifting other Women, SHEROES Mentorship Sessions





InLife Executive Chair Nina D. Aguas will discuss the wins and plans to taking women empowerment to the next level. This talk will be followed by the launching of the InLife Sheroes Digital Bazaar: Bida ang Pinay. The bazaar will feature the products of different women entrepreneurs in the country.



In the afternoon, there will be business mentoring to be conducted by four executives. Aisa Mijeno, Founder and CEO of Sustainable Alternative Lighting Corp. (SALt), will give an overview of how design thinking can help entrepreneurs create and design products that are relevant to their market, products that matter, and products that will sell. Christine Ann Urbanozo-Ibarreta, Group Director of Sales & Marketing of Golden Phoenix Hotel, will share tips on how to better market products and services online. Gina Romero, Founder & CEO of Connected Women will put a social dimension into entrepreneurship and how it will help business and brands. Jaypee Soliman, Vice President and SME Segment Head for the Customer Experience Group of Unionbank, will talk about digital and financial tools available for SMEs.



InLife Sheroes is Insular Life’s flagship advocacy that aims to empower Filipino women who are regarded as a powerful catalyst for progress.



Interested parties who would like to join the sessions may register here:



(Morning session): https://bit.ly/InLife-Sheroes-2ndAnniv

(Afternoon session): https://bit.ly/InLife-Sheroes-mentors



About The Insular Life Assurance Company, Ltd

Insular Life (InLife) is the first, largest, and only mutual Filipino life insurance company in the country with over 109 years of uninterrupted service. We apply over a hundred years of experience in financial protection, risk management, savings, and investment to help you make confident decisions for you and your loved ones.



As a mutual life insurance company, our accountability is to our policyholders. They can be assured of being protected by a company that has an asset base of over P143 billion and net worth of P43 billion. We have a nationwide presence in 54 branches all over the country, and an expanded digital footprint to serve our customers, wherever and whenever they want. Our success is anchored on the growth and security of our partners, policyholders and beneficiaries, because we exist to offer a lifetime for good for everyone. For more information, visit www.insularlife.com.ph.



For Media Inquiries:

Karen L. Plata

klplata@insular.com.ph,

0998 5476176