Insular Life (InLife) announced that it paid P1.276B in death and disability benefits in 2021.

This reflects the total amount InLife paid for 4,238 individual policy claims but excludes the claims made by its group clients.

The announcement was made as the Company launched its new Claims Portal which is integrated in its website, www.insularlife.com.ph.

InLife First Vice President and Insurance Operations Head Diane Tagra said that the new Claims Portal is InLife’s way of ensuring that its policyholders are able to file policy claims and receive policy benefits more easily. “Life insurance is essential as it takes care of you and your family’s financial needs at a time you most need it. In reality, though, it is something you also do not want to use. Yet when the need arises, you want to be able to take advantage of its benefits the soonest possible time. Claiming benefits means preparing numerous documents that you have to submit over-the-counter. With InLife’s Claims portal, our policyholders may file a claim via our website in three easy steps: 1) Notify InLife about the claim; 2) submit all requirements; and 3) Get a reference number, all these without the need to physically visit our offices nationwide.”

InLife policyholders, beneficiaries, or authorized persons may file claims of the following kind: death, disability, hospitalization, and dread disease or critical illness.

Once filed, an InLife claims representative will email and validate the submitted documents. Succeeding updates will be sent via email or SMS. The claim status may also be tracked via the Claims Portal. Claims proceeds will be released either via bank fund transfer or check three to seven days upon complete submission of all requirements.

“The Claims Portal speeds up the claims process significantly because once requirements are submitted, they are received directly by our claims processors. Security is also improved because the proceeds can be credited to the policyholder’s bank account,” added Tagra.

The Claims Portal is also accessible via InLife’s mobile app, TRIBOS, which may be downloaded by visiting this link: https://bit.ly/3J7g0Kv.

For more information on InLife’s Claims Portal, policyholders may visit https://access.insularlife.com.ph/ClaimsPortal/FAQ.

About The Insular Life Assurance Company, Ltd

Insular Life (InLife) is the first, largest, and only mutual Filipino life insurance company in the country with over 111 years of uninterrupted service. We apply over a hundred years of experience in financial protection, risk management, savings, and investment to help you make confident decisions for you and your loved ones.

As a mutual life insurance company, our accountability is to our policyholders. They can be assured of being protected by a company that has an asset base of over P148 billion and net worth of P37 billion. We have a nationwide presence in 53 branches all over the country, and an expanded digital footprint to serve our customers, wherever and whenever they want. Our success is anchored on the growth and security of our partners, policyholders and beneficiaries, because we exist to offer a lifetime for good for everyone. For more information, visit http://www.insularlife.com.ph.