To provide higher life insurance coverage and living benefits to policyholders, Insular Life (InLife) introduced Wealth Assure Plus, a customizable life insurance product with investment component.

“InLife understands that the pandemic has raised the awareness on the value of financial planning. With our products that respond to our customers’ changing financial needs, we help our policyholders make the best plan for their lives,” said InLife Chief Marketing Officer Gae L. Martinez.

“Wealth Assure Plus answers the life and health protection, savings, and investment needs of Filipinos, especially younger millennials with young families. This product adapts to our customers’ changing needs and priorities, so they can remain on the right track to achieve their financial goals,” she added.

Wealth Assure Plus provides increased protection benefits equivalent to a minimum of ten times the annual regular premium or the policy’s fund value, whichever is higher. The plan also gives an opportunity to maximize potential earnings as funds can grow faster because of its low insurance cost and exposure to local and global equity markets for more earning potential.

Wealth Assure Plus can be set up as a plain variable unit-linked plan or further personalized with attachment of riders such as renewable term insurance, critical illness coverage, accidental death benefit, and waiver of premium benefit. The product provides flexible payment and payout options, and includes investment outlets that support the customer’s personal risk profile.

This latest InLife plan is accessible and convenient with regular annual premiums starting at P10,000. The plan’s compressed payment option may help policyholders achieve their financial goals sooner.

To know more about InLife’s Wealth Assure Plus, visit https://www.insularlife.com.ph/wealth-assure-plus