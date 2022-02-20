Aimed at updating its existing client-facing website by making it cross-platform and mobile-friendly, Insular Life (InLife) recently launched the latest version of its Customer Portal in the form of a mobile app – TRIBOS.

Named after the Filipino translation of “tribe” in plural form, TRIBOS represents how InLife envisions its community as defined by traditions, language, culture, and ideology by extending belongingness, loyalty, and involvement.

“We want to be closely connected to our customers and reach out to more Filipinos. We want to build a strong relationship with them by knowing what interests them and what they are passionate about. By doing so, we do not only become their partners for building wealth, but their partners in realizing the good life they deserve,” said Gae Martinez, Chief Marketing Officer at InLife.

The TRIBOS app is currently available as a Progressive Web App (PWA) and runs on any Internet-ready mobile device (smartphone and tablet) with modern web browsers.

A More Convenient Access to Policy Info While On-the-Go

InLife policyholders now have quicker and more convenient access to their account information anytime, anywhere. It has four main sections: Home, Policies, Connect and Discover.

Accessible to policyholders after a successful login, the home page of the TRIBOS app gives an overview of active policies with their corresponding coverage. Under this section, policyholders can also see reminders on when the next payment is due and settle them right from the app using a credit card, debit card, or eWallet via Dragonpay.

By clicking the Policies tab, information about current InLife policies will be presented in detail to include fund performance overview, policyholder and beneficiary information, recent transactions, advisor’s details, and even downloadable documents available to the policyholder’s account.

The Connect tab, meanwhile, gives plan holders easy access to InLife via Facebook Messenger, email, and even via toll-free telephone numbers. The app even has a built-in branch finder should a policyholder wish to set an appointment at any InLife office nationwide.

In the Discover tab, users can gain easy access to the InLife Store, Sheroes, and Insular Health Care websites without leaving the app.

As part of the TRIBOS app’s security features, users will automatically be logged off after 30 minutes of inactivity. On top of this, InLife will be incorporating the use of biometrics login soon.

Available Soon for Android and iOS Devices

The native app versions of InLife TRIBOS for Android and iOS devices will soon be available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. For existing InLife policyholders, you may download the app by clicking this link https://bit.ly/3J7g0Kv or via a QR code: