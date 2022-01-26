Insular Life (InLife) and its corporate social arm Insular Foundation carried out disaster response initiatives to help Filipinos affected by super typhoon Odette.

InLife and Insular Foundation raised ₱2 million to help families in typhoon-affected communities in Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, particularly in Cebu, Bohol, Dumaguete, and Surigao del Norte. Additionally, the Insular Foundation provided ₱1.02 million worth of food packages and sleeping mats.

The Foundation partnered with NORFIL Foundation and the Philippine Association of Social Workers Cebu Chapter to reach out to 380 families in Mandaue City, Cebu; and with the League of Corporate Foundations to help 200 families in South Cebu. The Foundation also worked with the Philippine Relief and Development Services, Inc. to provide two-week food supplies for 150 families in Dinagat and Siargao islands, and Surigao.

- Advertisement -

InLife also extended assistance to its policyholders in typhoon-affected areas, as well as its building tenants in its Cebu office.

Additionally, InLife extended the grace period from 31 days to 61 days for premium payments due from November 15 to December 31, 2021, in the following areas and provinces: Siargao Island, Dinagat Islands, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental and Palawan. This move is to allow InLife policyholders in these areas to manage their funds and allocate it to more pressing and urgent concerns.

Even as super typhoon Odette caused power interruption and water shortage for weeks, the Insular Life Cebu Business Centre and its tenants which include business process outsourcing companies continued their operations through InLife’s generator sets and water supply.

InLife offices in the following areas remain open to serve policyholders: Cebu, Tacloban, Ormoc, Bacolod, Dumaguete, Catarman and Iloilo in Visayas; and Cagayan de Oro, Pagadian, Dipolog, Tagum, Valencia, Zamboanga, Davao, General Santos, Butuan, Ozamiz, Digos, and Cotabato in Mindanao.