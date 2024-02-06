The city government is pushing forward with its two integrated fish port projects, backed by an initial funding of ₱100 million.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced on Monday that the fish ports, to be established on the eastern and western shores of Puerto Princesa, have gained support from the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA).

“Tuloy na tuloy na talaga ang ating integrated fish port dito sa east coast at saka west coast. Itong year na ito ang initial funding daw ay tag ₱50 million. Pero, easily, ay madadagdagan raw ng tag ₱250 million,” he stated.

“Maliit pa lang yon, pero ganoon talaga. Basta’t nasimulan na yan, hindi na titigilan, tuloy tuloy, matatapos yan,” he stated, pointing out that it is a major development for Puerto Princesa City as it will lower the prices of marine products.

The mayor said that despite the gradual progress in the project’s development, it represents an important step towards realizing substantial support for the fishing industry and strengthening the tourism sector.

The fish ports will be constructed in Barangay Sta. Lucia and Barangay Bahile, which are areas with fishing communities.

Earlier, Bayron expressed that the facilities aim to simplify various functions within the fishing sector and act as central hubs for fishermen, processors, and others.

The concept of the integrated fish port was initially introduced in 2022, as an essential element of Puerto Princesa’s future development objectives.

He noted that its incorporation highlights the local government’s dedication to promoting sustainable progress and addressing the specific requirements of the local fishing industry.