Claire and Peter, social media influencers who became popular after abandoning their jobs to tour the world, presented their “most chaotic story time” on Tiktok about their experience in El Nido, which they believe to be the “worst 12 hours” of their journey.

Claire described how Peter began vomiting and had diarrhea after midnight on Saturday, February 11.

“We didn’t have service or wifi at our homestay for some reason and no one is awake. So it became kind of alarming… so, we walked at 1 a.m. to the next door fancy resort. They, without question drove us in their fancy van to the clinic, which is so nice of them. The physician wasn’t in so they drove us to the hospital that is 30 minutes away,” she narrated.

She said that the hotel charged them a hefty amount but finds it “fair given the situation”.

At the hospital, Claire started to complain about the hospital admitting Peter in a “room that is fully open on the outside” and how the hospital is infested with “ants, bugs, and cockroaches.” There was even a frog on its floor.

She proceeded to talk about the hospital having no toilet paper and the nurse on duty “sleeping across three chairs”.

“The IV stuff, they missed the vein. They’re digging around for it then bodily fluids, I’ll just say, start oozing out of Peter’s hand onto the bed, onto the floor, onto the nurses hand. There’s no gloves, of course,” she said.

“She gestures to me like ‘ah, help’ and I’m like, ‘Sis, I don’t know how to help you.’ But I took off the cap of the thing she was holding,” Claire added.

Claire also took a jab at how she paid for three separate individuals in the hospital and still has to pay for her Peter’s medications.

She went on to describe how they became “stranded” at the hospital, walked for a half mile until a “woman with a café” helped them find a ride, how they ran out of cash, and had to borrow money from locals before paying them when they got to the ATM machine.

The posts, which were split into two parts, have now received over 7 million views, 300,000 reactions, and almost 5k comments, along with a fair amount of varied reactions from Tiktok users.

Poor health system

“I mean to be fair, the U.S. hospitals probably charge $1,000 for a roll of toilet paper in their ‘facility fees’,” a user commented, trying to explain the state of public health in the Philippines through a series of comments.

“Toilet papers here are not free because we don’t usually use them. We use water or bidet,” she added. “People in the remote places like that doesn’t go much to the hospitals. So hospitals [do not] earn much, they have to charge to continue running it since the government here doesn’t provide that much.”

“Also, the nurse being asleep might have had a long day since it’s a remote place. They have limited staff. She might have been doing double shifts or what,” she explained further.

“This is what I want to say about toilet papers,” user @Icaru Nico agreed.

“$250 is the common salary [of nurses in the Philippines.] What’s worse is that they are overworked. Poor nurse must have been sleeping for 24 hours,” @Alana pointed out.

“No big. I broke both my arms in Vietnam. The Hospital was a trip. My bill was 250 bucks. [When I got back in the US] they changed my cast and my bill was $12,000” @Sharkbait hints about the situation of public health in some Asian countries.

“They decided to go there. There won’t be advanced hospitals there so deal with it” @Prim said.

